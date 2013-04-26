INSIDE GITMO: An Exclusive Tour Of The Most Notorious Prison On Earth

There’s no getting around the dark history of Guantanamo Bay detention camp. The U.S. military facility in Cuba was where America first embraced indefinite detention and by many reports torture.



After more than a decade of operations, however, some would say that conditions have improved.

We had that impression after visiting the camp for five days in March. Although our tour of the facility was controlled by the military, we came away with the impression that compliant detainees receive better treatment than most prisoners in the United States. For non-compliant detainees, like the 92 going on hunger strike right now, conditions remain highly restrictive.

As for torture, the Obama administration has ordered that it not happen anymore — believe what you will.

Indefinite detention? America has stopped adding detainees but has not figured out what to do with the ones that are already there.

What’s really happening at Guantanamo? We invite you to look over our pictures and let them inform your own opinion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.