Guantánamo Prisoners Are Getting Cute Cuddly Kittens For 'Good behaviour'

According to the Washington Post, cooperation with American captors doesn’t just mean better living conditions, food, and cigarettes for Guantanamo detainees.The Post says that cats have been added to the perks that detainees get if they cooperate with Americans.



Muhammed Rahil — bin Laden’s translator — sent a letter to his attorney, Carlos Warner, indicating that fellow inmate and alleged al Quaeda member Majid Khan has a cat.

Why is this big? Well, Khan has flipped. He’s pleaded guilty to five war crimes and is testifying against Khalid Sheik Mohammed, the architect of the 9/11 attacks. For his efforts, he’s allegedly received a kitty.

The Department of defence can neither confirm nor deny, and Khan’s attorney said the same thing.

Is this kitten-as-incentive situation real? It makes sense. Rahil doesn’t have a motive to lie about this kind of thing, plus prisoners are often given privileges if they cooperate. Also, according to the ASPCA, up to 7 million animals enter shelters every year and need a home.

Plus, if Khan is testifying against his fellow inmates, he may need a friend.

