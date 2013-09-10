This Startup Took $US100 Million In Funding And Built A Replica Of The Oval Office In Its HQ

We told you last year about the wildly decorated office of Github, the San Francisco code-sharing site for programmers and developers. It has a bunch of bars serving beer and scotch, and an on-site DJ.

But somehow we didn’t notice that Github — which has taken $100 million in funding from the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz — has now created a replica of the Oval Office inside its headquarters, with the presidential seal replaced by the “Octocat,” Github’s cartoon mascot. Two Github employees, Danny Greg and Ryan Sanheim, posted photos of the office on Instagram:

Here’s a closeup of the rug:

We noticed this first on Valleywag and The Next Web.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.