GitHub, the essential site for programmers everywhere, is reportedly raising $200 million and worth $2 billion

GitHub, the highly popular social network for programmers with eight million users, is raising a $US200 million round at a value of about $US2 billion, according to a Bloomberg Business report.

Since its inception, GitHub has seen tremendous growth as the go-to place for programmers to share their code and solict contributions from others on their projects.

In fact, it’s not uncommon for a tech job opening in Silicon Valley to require the applicant to include their GitHub profile with their resume (or even instead of a resume) so the hiring manager can see their skills in action.

GitHub’s business model largely hinges on subscriber-based premium versions for businesses, so people on the public Internet can’t see the code you’re working on internally. It’s not quite standard in the programming workplace — Atlassian BitBucket, among others compete with GitHub in this space — but it’s quite popular and growing.

Of course, it’s not all sunshine for GitHub: Co-founder Tom Preston-Werner left GitHub under a dark cloud last year after he and his wife were accussed of harassment and gender-based discrimination. GitHub cleared Preston-Werner of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation, however.

The company also has a pretty unusual culture, with a management system that doesn’t have strict titles and hierarchies — programmers can work on whatever they want — and it built a replica of the Oval Office in its headquarters after its first funding round in 2012, when it raised $US100 million led by Andreessen Horowitz. This round is also rumoured to be led by the same firm.

A spokesperson for GitHub did not reply to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, is an investor in Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.