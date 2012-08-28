$750 Million Enterprise Startup GitHub Has Wild Offices Full Of Bikes, Booze, And … Octocats?!?

Tom Preston-Werner, cofounder and CEO, GitHub

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Social-coding startup GitHub’s San Francisco headquarters looks less like an office and more like your favourite hangout bar.That may be because the company got its start at Zeke’s, a San Francisco sports bar, according to cofounder and CEO Tom Preston-Werner, who gave us a tour.



GitHub just raised $100 million from Andreessen Horowitz—the largest investment by the legendary VC firm to date, and one that valued the four-year-old startup at $750 million.

GitHub offers its customers, largely programmers, a place to jointly work on and store their code. Open-source projects can use GitHub for free. It makes money by selling private code-repository services and software to enterprises (and also by selling 3,000 GitHub T-shirts, mugs, and other goodies a month).

For years, GitHub made do without an office, meeting in bars or coffee shops. So they wanted the same atmosphere for their first office—fun, not “soul-deadening.” When San Francisco’s legendary Eddie Rickenbacker’s bar shut down, Preston-Werner snapped up a vintage red Indian motorcycle from the watering hole’s collection.

