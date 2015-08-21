The 9 most popular computer languages, according to the Facebook for programmers

GitHub is the web’s number-one place for developers all over the world to swap and share code.

It’s even been called the “Facebook for programmers,” with lots of Silicon Valley firms requiring job applicants to include their GitHub profile right alongside their resume.

Which means that GitHub is a great place to gauge which of the world’s many thousands of programming languages are the most popular — especially since a popular programming language is always a good job skill for anybody to have in this age of technological transformation.

Without further ado, here are the top programming languages on GitHub.

#8 - C#: Pronounced 'C-sharp,' as in musical notation. Another variant on the original C programming language, this one comes straight out of Microsoft and incorporates some of Java's concepts for what some developers find to be higher performance and code that's easier to write. Wikimedia Commons A sharp note. #6 - CSS: Short for 'Cascading Style Sheets,' CSS is a programming language to design the format and layout of a website. A lot of website menus and mobile app menus are written with CSS, in conjunction with JavaScript and garden-variety HTML. Wikimedia Commons Håkon Wium Lie, co-creator of the CSS standard. #5 - Python: This language traces back to 1989, and is loved by its fans for its highly readable code. Many programmers suggest it's the easiest language to get started with, right alongside Ruby. YouTube via Python Pictures Monty Python and the Holy Grail. #4 - PHP: This language for programming web sites is incredibly common -- some estimates say it powers one-third of the web. Big sites like WordPress, Facebook, and Yahoo use it. A lot of programmers also hate PHP with a passion -- Stack Exchange founder Jeff Atwood once wrote 'PHP isn't so much a language as a random collection of arbitrary stuff, a virtual explosion at the keyword and function factory.' Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/programming-languages-in-highest-demand-2015-6#ixzz3jIZgTwkh Reddit An Internet meme explains a lot of programmers' attitude towards the language. #3 - Ruby: Developers like this 24-year-old language because it's easy to read and write the code. Also popular is Rails, an add-on framework for Ruby that makes it really easy to use it to build web apps. The language's official motto is 'A programmer's best friend.' GitHub itself is written in Ruby. Wikimedia Commons Rubies under a green laser light. #1 - JavaScript: This is a super-popular programming language primarily used in web apps. But it doesn't have much to do with Java besides the name. JavaScript runs a lot of the modern web, but it also catches a lot of flak for slowing browsers down and sometimes exposing users to security vulnerabilities. Youtube JavaScript inventor Brendan Eich. And for good measure, here's a look at how those rankings have changed over the last 7 years: GitHub

