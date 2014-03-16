A Former Employee Says She Was 'Harassed By Leadership' At GitHub For Two Years

Jillian D'Onfro
GitHub office tourOwen Thomas, Business InsiderThe GitHub logo.

With its cool office, sky-high revenues, and massive $100 million funding round, social coding startup GitHub is one of Silicon Valley’s darlings.

But the recent tweets of a former GitHub designer, Julie Ann Horvath, make it out to have a toxic work environment, particularly for women.

“I’ve been harassed by ‘leadership’ at GitHub for two years,” she alleges in a tweet. “And I am the first developer to quit.”

She also tweeted that she regrets defending GitHub’s culture to feminists for the last two years.

This isn’t the first time that Horvath has spoken out about sexism in tech. Not only has she written about it on her blog, but she was also the leading force behind GitHub’s new Passion Project series, which celebrates female developers by inviting them to talk about the work that excites them.

Her string of tweets seem to be sparked by posts on the anonymous sharing network, Secret. The comment on Secret that Horvath linked to in one of her tweets accuses her of “raging” against professional criticism, lying about her contributions, and spreading rumours.

Here are some of her tweets:






GitHub representative Liz Clinkenbeard told Business Insider that the company is “looking into it.” Business Insider has reached out Horvath for comment.

