A Former Employee Says She Was 'Harassed By Leadership' At GitHub For Two Years

With its cool office, sky-high revenues, and massive $100 million funding round, social coding startup GitHub is one of Silicon Valley’s darlings.

But the recent tweets of a former GitHub designer, Julie Ann Horvath, make it out to have a toxic work environment, particularly for women.

“I’ve been harassed by ‘leadership’ at GitHub for two years,” she alleges in a tweet. “And I am the first developer to quit.”

She also tweeted that she regrets defending GitHub’s culture to feminists for the last two years.

This isn’t the first time that Horvath has spoken out about sexism in tech. Not only has she written about it on her blog, but she was also the leading force behind GitHub’s new Passion Project series, which celebrates female developers by inviting them to talk about the work that excites them.

Her string of tweets seem to be sparked by posts on the anonymous sharing network, Secret. The comment on Secret that Horvath linked to in one of her tweets accuses her of “raging” against professional criticism, lying about her contributions, and spreading rumours.

Here are some of her tweets:













I don’t regret standing up for myself. I’ve never lied about contributions. I have a URL for everything I’ve shipped.

— Julie Ann Horvath (@nrrrdcore) March 15, 2014

I’m incredibly happy to moving on to join a more healthy work environment, with a team who doesn’t tolerate harassment of their peers.

— Julie Ann Horvath (@nrrrdcore) March 15, 2014

Using the word ‘drama’ to describe someone speaking up or out about harassment is not ok.

— Julie Ann Horvath (@nrrrdcore) March 15, 2014

Tech companies need to think less about ‘being on good behaviour’ publicly and more about providing healthy work environments for workers.

— Julie Ann Horvath (@nrrrdcore) March 15, 2014

I wrote about the toxicity of tech for women over a year ago and nothing has changed http://t.co/ih5fyz0cER

— Julie Ann Horvath (@nrrrdcore) March 15, 2014

To marginalized people everywhere, companies are not protecting you, they’re protecting their worth. Don’t be tricked. Protect yourself.

— Julie Ann Horvath (@nrrrdcore) March 15, 2014

GitHub representative Liz Clinkenbeard told Business Insider that the company is “looking into it.” Business Insider has reached out Horvath for comment.

