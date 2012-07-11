GitHub CEO: We're Using The $100M We Just Raised To Break Into Enterprise

Tom Preston-Werner, CEO of social coding startup GitHub, told Bloomberg West in an interview Tuesday that his company plans to use the $100 million it raised from Andreessen Horowitz to break into the enterprise space.



“Going forward, the partnership with Andreessen Horowitz is going to help us move into the enterprise space specifically,” Preston-Werner said. “There’s a lot of room there to be innovated. Enterprise tools are generally not very good, and we want to bring a really excellent experience to developers in enterprises.”

