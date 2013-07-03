Here's A Photo Of Gisele And Tom Brady On A Ride With Normal People At Disneyland

Gisele and Tom Brady went to Disneyland yesterday.



E! has a full report of the day.

The thing that caught our eye was this Instagram photo that Gisele posted last night.

Four observations:

1. Without fail, people look like idiots in these Disneyland ride photos. It’s the whole appeal of the thing. You’re even a little disappointed if you get off a ride, look up at the TV screen displaying your car’s photo, and find that you aren’t making a funny face at all. But Gisele, obviously, looks perfect.

2. Somewhere in the world, there are now a handful of people who have photos of themselves looking awkward on a Disney ride while Gisele and Tom Brady sit right next to them. This little kid in the back, for instance, will keep the photo for decades, until he is an old man with several small grandchildren of his own. And those grandchildren will ask him why he has this cheap and faded photo in his house, and he will explain all about Gisele and Tom, and how they used to be famous.

3. What’s up with this eye?

4. Our best guess is that Gisele cropped out Tom because their two children were sitting directly to his right, and she didn’t want to post public photos of her kids looking frightened — a rational and understandable decision. But our second guess, that he was the frightened one, is the more interesting theory — one that grows stronger the longer you stare at his pixelated face and try to decipher what exactly is at the bottom of his expression.

