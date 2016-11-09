Gisele says she and Tom Brady are not supporting Donald Trump, despite Trump's own words

Paul Schrodt
Gisele tom bradyGetty

In one of his final pitches to voters, Donald Trump told a crowd on Monday that he had Tom Brady on his side. But Brady’s wife, supermodel 
Gisele Bündchen, begs to differ.
“Tom Brady, great guy, great guy. Great guy, great friend of mine — great, great champion. Unbelievable winner,” Trump said during a New Hampshire event, according to The Washington Post. “He called today and he said, ‘Donald, I support you, you’re my friend, and I voted for you.'”

Trump continued, “And I said, ‘So, Tom. You voted for me, you support me, am I allowed to say it tonight at this massive crowd in New Hampshire?’ He said, ‘If you want to say it, you can say it.’ OK? Tom — that’s what a champ is all about.”

While it’s evident Brady did vote based on a photo of the NFL star with officials in Brookline, Massachusetts, as he voted Monday, Bündchen had something very different to say about who the couple is supporting.

On an Instagram post Gisele shared of her husband’s picture dispayed in an Under Armour store, a fan commented asking, “Gisele I heard you and Tom were backing Trump! Is that true??”

Gisele wrote back in a comment, “NO!”

GiseleGisele/Instagram
GiseleGisele/Instagram

Trump, meanwhile, also shared supportive words about the candidate from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady himself has said he’s a friend of Trump but has stayed vague about his endorsement in the 2016 presidential race. It looks like he might have to clear this one up himself.

