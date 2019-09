Gisele Bündchen made her millions by modelling and acting.

In H&M’s latest ad she reveals another talent: singing.

Bündchen belts out her own rendition of The Kinks’ “All Day And All Of The Night.”

The song will be available on iTunes and on H&M’s website, reports Fashionista. Proceeds will go to Unicef.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

