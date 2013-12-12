Gisele 'Multitasking While Breastfeeding' Selfie Sparks Outrage Among 'Real Mums'

Yesterday, supermodel Gisele Bundchen posted this controversial Instagram selfie:

But it’s not the fact that Mrs. Tom Brady is openly breastfeeding that has people up in arms (well, mostly not) — it’s the fact that the supermodel hashtagged the photo “#multitasking” when she is sitting there letting a glam squad do the heavy lifting.

The full caption on the photo read:

“What would I do without this beauty squad after the 15 hours flying and only 3 hours of sleep #multitasking#gettingready”

While some, like actress Emmy Rossum, found the photo funny and spoofed the model’s “having it all” image…

Most people, especially mums, are not happy.

Denise Albert of TheMoms.com was on “Good Morning America” this morning and called the shot “obnoxious” and “outrageous.”

“Today” show correspondent and mother of two, Natalie Morales, argued on this morning’s show: “That’s not multitasking! She’s being multitasked upon.”

“Today” Mums editor Rebecca Dube mocked the photo on the show’s website. Be sure to read the caption:

Today.com gathered some of the best Facebook comments after posting Gisele’s photo to the Kathie Lee and Hoda page (via Today.com):

Erika Douglass: Today, I nursed my 8-month-old while pushing a shopping cart… I was grocery shopping and later, did it again while I finished Christmas shopping for the family! Oh, I was also drinking an iced coffee at the same time lol Lindsey Renick: My multitasking usually includes dressing myself and two kids, making two breakfasts and lunches, cleaning up dropped clothes and dishes, brushing out hair while I struggle shoes and coats onto kids … Can we trade !?! Alison Hughey Clifford: This is so hilarious! Real multitasking is breast-feeding while breaking up a fight between the older two and pouring cereal at the same time. Then change a diaper while pulling an old fruit snack out of your bra. To each their own. Jessica Sobolewski: Even the baby is working harder in this picture than her!!!! Love you Giselle, but this is not multitasking, babe. To be fair, many mums defended Gisele as well. Here are some of their comments: Emily Borne: I think it a beautiful picture. She is Breastfeeding while doing her job. She gets paid to look beautiful and she does it perfectly. Teri Hoben: Dude Leave her alone. She’s taking care of her daughter while working. Great positive image. Amber Kaiser: The issue here is that motherhood is a thankless job. We don’t get the recognition, praise or kudos we deserve for being super in our everyday lives. Perhaps for her, this is multitasking, and in her world it may be difficult to do so. It’s all relative. She’s taking care of her child and as mothers no one can fault her for that.

But Gisele has never been one to be shy about her opinions on breastfeeding.

“Some people here (in the U.S.) think they don’t have to breastfeed, and I think ‘Are you going to give chemical food to your child when they are so little?'” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2010 after having her son, Benjamin. “I think there should be a worldwide law, in my opinion, that mothers should breastfeed their babies for six months.”

The comments created controversy, considering not all women are physically able to breastfeed and about half of new mums stop breast feeding shortly after their baby is born due to a number of circumstances.

