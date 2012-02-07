Can We Blame These Three Women For Ruining The Patriots?

Anna Burns, Gisele Bundchen, Linda Holliday (L to R)

Photo: Twitter.com/WesWelker and AP

The New England Patriots have lost the last two Super Bowls they’ve played in because they were out coached and outplayed by a tougher opponent.Where has that mental advantage the Pats had over the rest of the league gone since their three Super Bowl rings from nearly a decade ago?



Blame these three women:

Gisele Bundchen

Linda Holliday

Anna Burns

After cursing the team with her presence (they haven’t won since she started dating Tom Brady), Gisele was petty Monday and blamed all of her hubby’s receivers for Sunday’s loss.

Bill Belichick’s usual gruffness was replaced with smiles and jokes at a recent press conference. His wideout Wes Welker blamed the newfound joviality on the beautiful lady in his life, Linda Holliday.

As for Welker, he recently got engaged to Anna Burns. And what did he end up doing Sunday? Drop a HUGE pass that would’ve put the Pats in the red zone with a chance to pad their lead and potentially put the Giants away for good.

Result: the Pats are SOFT.

Superstitious Bostonians will have a name for this WAG-induced curse soon enough.

