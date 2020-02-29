Gisele Bundchen says she doesn't even know where she'll be living this year because of Tom Brady's impending free agency decision

John Shearer/Getty Images Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 2019 Met Gala.

Tom Brady will become a free agent for the first time in his career this March and is reportedly open to leaving the New England Patriots.

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, seemed to confirm the possibility that Brady will leave, saying on Instagram that she would “love to know where I’m going to be living this year, but I don’t know that yet.”

Bündchen also said on Instagram that she has loved her time in New England.

Even Gisele Bündchen doesn’t know where her husband, Tom Brady, plans to play in 2020.

Brady will become a free agent for the first time in his career this March, and while there is no definitive word on where he’ll play, according to reports, he is open to leaving the New England Patriots.

Bündchen seemed to verify that possibility in an Instagram Q&A, where she said she isn’t sure where she’ll be living the rest of the year.

“I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year, but I don’t know that yet,” Bündchen said. “But hopefully somewhere nice. And wherever my husband is happy playing, so we will see.”

Rumours of Brady leaving the Patriots have circulated all year. Brady intentionally designed his contract to let him become a free agent at the end of the 2019 season. NFL insiders have insisted all season that Brady choosing another team is a possibility.

Brady and Bündchen even put their Brookline, Massachusetts home for sale in August.

However, Bündchen said on Instagram that she has enjoyed her time in New England, even if she doesn’t always like the cold.

“I love it. I’ve been living there for 12 years. My kids love it. They love the snow. As a Brazilian, I have a little harder time with the cold, but I really can appreciate the beauty of the seasons there.”

Brady and the Patriots reportedly haven’t met yet to discuss their future together. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said from the NFL Combine on Thursday that he is in their plans. Other reports have noted that the Patriots want to keep Brady – at a certain price.

If Brady does decide to leave the Patriots, the Los Angeles Chargers, Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have all been mentioned as possible landing spots.

