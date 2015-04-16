Gisele Bundchen -- the world's highest-paid model -- retires from the runway

After 20 years rocking the runway, 34-year-old supermodel Gisele Bundchen has confirmed rumours that she will be retiring from the runway after Brazil’s São Paulo Fashion Week.
Bundchen, who has two children with husband Tom Brady, confirmed the news via Instagram on Wednesday:
“I am grateful that at 14, I was given the opportunity to start this journey. Today after 20 years in the industry, it is a privilege to be doing my last fashion show by choice and yet still be working in other facets of the business. #firstrunway #14yearsold
