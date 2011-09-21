Gisele Bundchen Pulled Over For Speeding, Let Off With Verbal Warning

Photo: AP

Gisele Bundchen was pulled over Saturday by a Massachusetts State Trooper for going at 75 MPH in a 55 MPH zone.She was then given a verbal warning, reminded of the speed limit, and sent on her way.



She had two children in the car with her, both of whom were in seatbelts.

Don’t get any ideas, though.

Gisele didn’t get off so easily just because she’s gorgeous and married to Massachusetts’ favourite son.

After the expected outrage ensued over her slap on the wrist the Mass. State Police revealed the same officer had pulled over four other people for speeding that afternoon and they had all been given verbal warnings as well. Bet state budget officials were less-than-thrilled to hear that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.