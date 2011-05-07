Presenting The Top Earning Model Of 2010

No surprise here: Brazilian beauty Gisele Bündchen once again capped Forbes’ annual list of the world’s 10 top-earning models, making an estimated $45 million in 2010 — more than twice the amount earned by the second-highest paid model, Heidi Klum.



Impressively, Bündchen nearly doubled her earnings from 2009, when she made an estimated $25 million.

While part of her success can be attributed to unparalleled selling power, she has also had the economy on her side.

Forbes reports:

To top it off, most of Bündchen’s paychecks are paid in euros and Brazilian reals, resulting in an increase in earnings as both currencies appreciated against the dollar by double-digit percentages over the last year.

Not only is Bündchen the face of established brands from H&M to Dior, she also earns a portion of sales from the lucrative flipflop and skincare lines she endorses.

The former Victoria’s Secret model was even credited with creating a 40% boom in sales of Procter & Gamble’s Pantene in Brazil this past quarter after appearing in ads for the product.

Heidi Klum, the German supermodel and face of Lifetime’s “Project TV” series, lagged behind Bündchen, pulling in an estimated $20 million in 2010.

