Gisele Says Being On A Forbes List Of Rich Models Got Her Audited

No one wants to come to the attention of the IRS.

Of course, most of us might end up on its radar through some suspect tax deductions or filing errors — not because a major publication announced our estimated salary to the world.

In the case of Gisele Bundchen — international super model, wife of Tom Brady, and commissioner of gargantuan mansions — that may be exactly what happened.

Bundchen wasn’t exactly thrilled to spend seven years on the 2013 Forbes report of the world’s highest-paid models, which again named her as number one in 2013 with $US42 million in earnings.

“I have been audited in the U.S. because of the Forbes list,” she told Brazilian publication MdeMulher in an interview translated from Portuguese by Vogue. “And frankly, whether or not I’m in this ranking, I do not care.”

Unsurprisingly, she didn’t confirm the salary that put her at the top of the list. “It’s sad, because the people who write these things don’t have my bank account details,” Bundchen said. “I do OK, I earn plenty, but not as much as they say.”

