How Gisele Bündchen went from awkward teenager to the world's highest paid model

After more than 20 years, Gisele Bündchen has retired from the runway.

The world’s highest-paid supermodel, 34, walked in her final show at Brazil’s São Paulo Fashion Week.

Known in the industry as simply “Gisele,” Bündchen has been the highest-paid supermodel for the past eight years.

She earned a stunning $US47 million in 2014, according to Forbes. That’s way ahead of second highest-paid model Doutzen Kroes, who raked in $US8 million.

But before she was a one-woman empire, Gisele was an awkward teenager in Brazil with modest aspirations.

We chronicled how she broke into the scene and became a legend.

