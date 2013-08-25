How Gisele Bündchen Went From Awkward Teenager To The World's Highest-Paid Model

Gisele Bündchen was just named the highest-paid

supermodel by Forbes.

Bündchen, known in the industry as simply “Gisele,” has held the title for the past seven years.

She earned a stunning $US42 million last year. That’s way ahead of second highest-paid model Miranda Kerr, who raked in $US7.2 million.

But before she was a one-woman empire, Gisele was an awkward teenager in Brazil with modest aspirations.

We chronicled how she broke into the scene and became a legend.

