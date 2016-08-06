Watch Gisele Bündchen walk the world's longest runway at the opening ceremony in Rio

Gisele

Bündchen’s stunning appearance at the 2016 Summer Olympics opening ceremony Friday night brought down the curtain on a career as one of the world’s most successful supermodels.

Bündchen walked across what could be her longest runway at the Maracaná Stadium, accompanied by a piano playing the iconic tune “The Girl from Ipanema.”

She sashayed from one end of the stadium to the other, a walk of nearly a mile long, adorned in a glittering silver dress that flowed behind her, while a single spotlight followed her steps.

Originally from Brazil, the 36-year-old wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady received a warm welcome from a crowd of around 60,000.

“This is for sure the longest runway I have ever walked in my life and by far with the most amount of people watching, so it is a little nerve-racking I must say,” she told People. “This is a very special moment for my country and I am humbled that they invited me to be a part of such a special celebration.”

Earlier Friday, Bündchen posted an Instagram with a emotional message for the audience, saying that she will be “sending out all my love and positivity,” and is “humbled and honored to be part of this historic moment for (her) country.”



After Bündchen appeared, Google Trends reported that searches related to the supermodel spiked by 1,850 per cent — in one hour alone.

