IN PICTURES: The Incredible Life Of Supermodel Gisele Bündchen

Photo: AP Images

30 is a wicked number in the modelling industry. For most cover girls, being 30-years-old is tantamount to a modelling death sentence. Gisele Bündchen seems to be the exception to this rule. At 31 years of age, there’s no let-up in sight for the Brazilian bombshell. Between May 2011 and last month, she took in a whopping $45 million, making her the highest paid supermodel in the world, according to Forbes.



Bündchen didn’t win by just a few pennies, either. In comparison, Kate Moss, took in a mere $9 million, according to Forbes. Bündchen simply blew her cohorts off of the runway last year.

This is Bündchen’s second year at the helm. But just how did she transform into an international fashion icon?

