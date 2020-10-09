Getty/Stuart Franklin Luca Wackermann.

An Italian cyclist who suffered a suspected broken back in a freak crash at the Giro d’Italia has been released from hospital.

Luca Wackermann collided with roadside barriers towards the end of stage four on Tuesday, suffering a broken nose, multiple cuts and bruises, and a suspected fracture to his back.

Wackermann’s team coach says the crash was caused by a low flying helicopter which had blown the barriers into the 28-year-old’s path.

“His smile is our most important win,” Wackermann’s team said on Twitter after his release from hospital.

However, Vini Zabu-KTM rider has since been released from hospital in Messina and returned to his home on Thursday.

“His smile is our most important win,” Wackermann’s team said on Twitter.

#Giro Wack is back Luca Wackermann è stato dimesso dall'Ospedale di Messina. Il suo sorriso è la nostra vittoria più importante Luca Wackermann has been released from the hospital of Messina and will be back home tomorrow. His smile is our most important win#ForZabù pic.twitter.com/3HXkv7q5YK — Vini Zabú – Brado – KTM (@ZabuBradoKTM) October 7, 2020

Vini Zabu-KTM boss Andrea Citracca claimed Wackermann’s crash had been caused by a low flying helicopter which had blown the barriers into the 28-year-old’s path.

“The helicopter was flying too low, the movement of the air blew up the barriers,” Citracca said, adding: “The barriers were not tied properly.”

Another rider, Brent Bookwalter, appeared to confirm the barriers had been moved by the helicopter, saying: “Did anyone catch the crash that happened in our grupetto with 800 meters to go when the helicopter sent the unsecured barriers flying into riders just inches away from me?”

An unnamed source told the BBC however that the barriers were “well tied together” when the helicopter flew over and that there was “little or no wind” that could have caused the barriers to move.

The Professional Cyclists’ Association (CPA) has requested an investigation into the incident.

“We will be at his side to get justice after what happened yesterday at the Giro. CPA has requested an investigation on what happened to the UCI. These kind of accidents are intolerable,”the organisation said on Twitter.

