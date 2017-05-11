D'oh! Slovenian rider lost count in the middle of a race and thought he won stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia

It happens now and again.

A bike racer thinks the race is over and he believes he’s won and he starts celebrating.

But no.

On Wednesday’s stage five of the Giro d’Italia, Slovenian rider Luka Pibernik of the Bahrain-Merida team was racing solo just ahead of the peloton when he approached the finish line, thinking he’d won.

It would have been the greatest victory of his career, by far.

But there was another lap of the finishing circuit still to go, indicated by the guy ringing the “one lap to go” bell.

Racing fans may also remember this:

Anyway, Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria of the Quick-Step-Floors team actually won the Giro stage.

That awkward moment when you celebrate too early ???? A shocker for @Bahrain_Merida rider Luka Pibernik #Giro100 pic.twitter.com/AfWQAW1Ria

— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 10, 2017

