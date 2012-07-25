Girls Who Code: Crashing The 'Brogram'

The high-tech industry is largely a guy’s world made up of “brogrammers” and job ads that ask, “Want to bro down and crush code?” Small wonder that women made up just 21% of all programmers in 2010, off from 24% in 2000. Or that less than 10% of venture-backed companies have women founders. An organisation called Girls Who Code is trying to reboot the system starting from the beginning.



