When the Hamptons ran out of rosé in 2014, Instagram sensation The Fat Jewish decided to take matters into his own hands. And so, White Girl Rosé was born. But what do girls really think of the wine? We decided to find out.

Produced by Jenner Deal

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.