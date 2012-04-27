HBO's 'Girls': Meet The Actresses That Everyone Is Talking About

Photo: Jojo Whilden/ HBO

Whether you’re a fan of the show or despise the very thought of it, HBO’s new girls-in-the-city comedy “Girls” is dominating the talk around Hollywood and all over the web. The series follows Hannah (series creator Lena Dunham), Marnie (Allison Williams), Jessa (Jemima Kirke) and Shoshana (Zosia Mamet) as they struggle to “make it” in New York City in their early 20s.



Sounds like another show you’ve heard of right? Yes, the explicit content is in the same vein as “Sex and the City,” but there’s more to these early-twenties girls than shoes, sex and clothes.

Find out more about the actresses and the roles they play here. They may not represent all millennials out there, but they’re worth some attention.

The Creator: Lena Dunham It seemed that overnight, 'Girls' creator Lena Dunham became an indie darling on her quick way to mainstream success. Dunham directed, wrote and starred in the comedy 'Tiny Furniture' which won the best narrative feature at the South by Southwest Film Festival in 2010. The movie earned her some recognition with big-shot comedy producer Judd Apatow who helped bring 'Girls' to the Home Box Office cable channel. The Best Friend: Allison Williams Allison Williams is a Yale graduate and a viral video sensation. Surprised? So were we. From a very young age, Williams knew she wanted to be an actress. And only a few months after graduating from her Ivy-League university, she fulfilled that dream. But it all started with a few simple videos on YouTube and Funny or Die. She sang the theme song to 'Mad Men' with a twist and made a 'Why I Choose Yale' video which have both hit well over half a million views. And her Pippa Middleton parodies are definitely worth watching. The Promiscuous One: Jemima Kirke The new British transplant to New York City on 'Girls,' Jemima Kirke is already a rising star. The actress has known Lena Dunham since high school and even co-starred in Dunham's festival film 'Tiny Furniture.' And that was the most acting experience she really had before booking the role on 'Girls.' Originally Kirke wasn't actively pursuing a career in the 'biz but when Dunham came to her about the show, she was in support and on board. Only two episodes in and Kirke's character is already dealing with some heavy plot lines. The Wannabe: Zosia Mamet Zosia Mamet has had a pretty exciting career for someone only in her 20s. Mamet has had memorable arcs on Showtime's 'The United States of Tara' and as lesbian photo editor Joyce on AMC's 'Mad Men' Mamet even landed a small role as Mia Wasikowska's sex-obsessed friend in 2010's 'The Kids Are All Right.' So it probably wasn't too difficult for the actress to land her 'Girls' gig. And considering how good she's been in the past, we're sure her part as the spoiled, sheltered Shoshana will be hard to ignore. Hannah's parents have just announced they will no longer pay for her 'expensive' New York City lifestyle, she's lost her unpaid internship and her boyfriend doesn't really care about her for her personality ... you get the drift. Marnie is really just causing problems for herself. She seems to be completely disgusted with her current, loving boyfriend and looks desperate for a change. Jessa has just moved back to New York after spending time in Europe. In the second episode, she's on her way to get an abortion but backs out in the last minute in favour of hooking up with a random guy at a bar. Shoshana is ... well, kind of eccentric and crazy. And she's trying a little too hard to be cool. But hopefully we learn more about her soon. Here's a trailer to bring you up to speed. 'Girls' has only aired two episodes, so there is still plenty of time to catch up. Check out the 6 entertainment projects that should interest Wall Street-ers >

