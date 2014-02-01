Girls Take Over The World In GoldieBlox's First-Ever Super Bowl Ad

Intuit A screenshot from GoldieBlox’s submission video.

When Intuit released the finalists of its contest for an ad at this year’s Super Bowl, there was no doubt which of the four remaining small businesses was the favourite to have its message broadcast to 110 million Americans on national TV.

Riding a wave of press attention following an incredible viral video (and later, a high-profile legal fight over the music used in that video), the girls’ building toy company GoldieBlox was nearly a sure bet to triumph in a public vote.

The startup was one of thousands of companies across the country that submitted videos to Intuit in hopes of convincing the tax preparation and business software company to spotlight them in a Super Bowl ad it purchase as a prize for its “Small Business, Big Game” contest.

On Thursday, Intuit announced GoldieBlox’s nearly inevitable victory in the contest, and released two awesome trailers for an ad that will run during the third quarter of Sunday’s game.

In one, a gang of young girls marches toward the camera while chanting the tune of the epic classical music piece “Also Sprach Zarathustra,” better known as the theme song for the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey” or the pro wrestling legend Ric Flair, depending on one’s tastes.

In the other, two young boys look on in shock as the throng of girls is heard shouting in the distance:

The teasers, as well as the ad that will run Sunday, were made by the advertising agency RPA, which also made ads for the three other finalists that will run on television in the weeks after the game. The other three finalists are Barley Labs of Durham, N.C., Dairy Poop of Nampa, Idaho, and Locally Laid Egg Company of Duluth, Minn.

Intuit CEO Brad Smith said the business and tax preparation software company began planning its contest a year ago because it wanted to shine a light on a small business, which usually don’t have a chance to be heard during the Super Bowl.

The campaign also highlights the ways Intuit’s software can help small businesses accomplish their goals.

“It’s tough for small business. And we wanted to showcase them and say ‘Yes, you have a chance to succeed,'” Smith said. “I’d love to see a movement of 29 million small businesses locking arms and marching down the road saying, ‘Here we are.'”

As for the ad itself? Well, let’s just say Smith is excited to see it run.

“This is our Steve Jobs/Apple moment,” he said, referring to Apple’s iconic 1984 Super Bowl ad. “I hope we put a big freaking hole in the universe. That’ll be cool.”

