'Girls' Goes To The Beach In New Teaser Trailer Filled With Instagram Photos

The latest trailer for “Girls” is filled with a bunch of Instagram-like photo stills from set that give fans small clues of what’s to come in season 3 of the hit HBO show.

Set to Robert ToTeras’s song “Break Out The Boom Boom,” we learn Adam is still in the picture and the whole crew goes to the beach. We even see Lena Dunham in a bikini, which is considerably more clothing than she wore in season 2.

“Girls” returns in 2014. Watch the teaser trailer below:

