Lena Dunham And The Gang Are Back In 'Girls' Season 3 Trailer

Lena Dunham and the gals are back for season 3 of “Girls.”

“It’s really liberating to say ‘no’ to shit you hate,” Hannah (Dunham) says in the beginning of the trailer.

But perhaps the best line goes to Hannah’s boyfriend, Adam, who bluntly tells her: “I don’t hate your friends I’m just not interested in anything they have to say.”

HBO just released the first full trailer for the new episodes premiering Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. ET with back-to-back new episodes. Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

