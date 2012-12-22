This Naughty Wrapping Paper Will Spice Up Your Holiday Gift Exchange

This is the Girls Inside Raunchy Wrapping Paper from Suck UK.



Why We Love It: On the outside is your average blue and white striped wrapping paper. But as soon as your friend or loved one tears into the gift, the scantily clad women on the inside will show through.

This double-sided gift wrap is perfect for gag gifts, or for those really wanting to surprise the giftee. There’s also a Boys Inside version with scantily clad men, and the paper comes in one large sheet measuring roughly 3 feet by 2 feet.

Photo: Amazon

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon.

Cost: $9.95.

