'Girls Gone Wild' Meets The Senate In A Bizarre Story

This insanely bizarre story involves “Girls Gone Wild,” a U.S. Senator and, perhaps, an FBI investigation.



The story starts like this: Joe Francis, the founder of “Girls Gone Wild,” put out a press release late Tuesday announcing a “once-in-a-lifetime four-week internship on Capitol Hill” for the winner of the HDNet reality series “The Search for the Hottest Girl in America.” He said he had made a charitable donation in an auction to benefit a “Los Angeles-based temple.”

With whom is this alleged internship, you ask? With Sen. Mark Pryor, a Democrat from Arkansas. And he says it is completely false, a hoax and a publicity stunt. He said his office does not sell or auction internships. Late last night, Francis confirmed that the internship was off the table to Roll Call and said he had been refunded by the charity.

Now he’s asking the FBI to investigate.

“We believe someone outside Senator Pryor’s office has broken the law by fraudulently impersonating a U.S. senator, fraudulently attempting to sell a government position and using the Senate seal without authorization,” Pryor spokeswoman Lisa Ackerman told The Washington Post. “We have asked the FBI to fully investigate who is perpetrating this fraud against the senator and the U.S. Senate.”

Pryor has a history with the porn industry as far back as 2006, when he introduced legislation with fellow Democrat Max Baucus of Montana that would make it mandatory for pornographic websites to register under an .xxx domain name.

This led the Arkansas Democratic Party to respond in a statement:

“These sort of conjured-up attacks are exactly the kind of rhetoric that has broken Washington and are constant distractions from addressing the issues facing our nation. The porn industry has joined an Arkansas Republican activist in attempts at manufacturing outlandish attacks on Arkansas’s US Senator.

“Senator Pryor fought to prevent children accessing porn online and now the porn industry is striking back, with some Arkansas Republicans applauding the false antics of the porn industry. This is disgusting and I call on Arkansas Republicans to condemn these hoax stories immediately.”

Francis has already been charged and convicted in multiple criminal cases.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.