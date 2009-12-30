Girls Gone Wild Founder Joe Francis Threatens To Sue Gawker Over "Douche Of Decade" Post

In a landslide victory, “Girls Gone Wild” founder Joe Francis was named Gawker’s “Douche of the Decade.”



Francis, however, did not take kindly to the award.

He was particularly displeased the post called him a rapist. (Gawker later amended the text to say “alleged rapist” since, they said, “[W]e’ve never seen you do the raping, just read about it.”)

On December 27, Francis sent an email to Gawker found Nick Denton and a slew of others, threatening to sue over the post.

The Wrap has the entire angry email, but here are some highlights, quoted directly:

I lost a 10 million dollar deal as a direct result of you calling me “a rapist”.

Are you mentally retarded? Do your research first.

You, Nick Denton, are truly the “Douche of the Decade”

Francis also included a shirtless picture of himself, because, he said, Denton is “sexually obsessed” with him.

Yesterday came and went and no suit was filed. It seems likely he’ll let this one go, considering the battle a suit like this would involve.

First, Francis is a public figure, which means it would have to be shown Gawker made the statement with actual malice — either they had to know the statement was false or made it with a reckless disregard for the truth. Gawker’s “Decade” post cited to one of its earlier posts quoting a LA Times article that discussed Francis’s sexual encounter with an 18-year-old girl.

Further, we do not imagine that Francis will want to engage in too much discovery over whether he is or is not a rapist. It sounds like a PR nightmare waiting to happen.

Should, however, Francis file suit, we will certainly let you know.

