'Girls Gone Wild' Is In Trouble Over Alleged Footage Of A 14-Year-Old

Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis

There is yet more trouble circling “Girls Gone Wild,” this time allegedly involving footage of a half-naked 14-year-old girl.The producers of the video series might be liable for the unauthorised commercial usage of video shot in Panama City, Fla., in April 2000, according to a federal judge’s opinion posted by Courthouse News Service.



They are not, however, liable for child exploitation. The plaintiff never produced any evidence that the producers knew she was a minor or that their behaviour amounted to “sexually explicit conduct,” the judge ruled.

The plaintiff, known only as L.B., then 14, claims she met two men, who asked to see her “boobs.”

Knowing the encounter was being filmed, L.B. complied, and the footage later on ended up in “Girls Gone Wild, College Girls Exposed, Vol. 1 and 2,” according to the court opinion.

A photo of L.B. allegedly also appeared on the cover of a videotape box as well as in TV and Internet ads, according to the court opinion.

L.B. filed the suit in 2004 in Georgia, where she lived and attended school, claiming that after the video was released, she became know as a “porn star” at school, and was harassed by faculty and students.

Although U.S. District Judge Julie Carnes agreed that L.B.’s claim that the producers used her image for unauthorised commercial purposes might be viable, she dismissed two of L.B.’s claims for “exploitation of children” and infliction of emotional distress.

Carnes ruled that the Georgia Supreme Court must ultimately decide on L.B.’s claims for commercial exploitation and the potential damages that she may receive.

The court must also decide whether L.B.’s consent to filming can be canceled out by her status as a minor at the time, Carnes ruled.

