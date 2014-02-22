Girls Are Going Nuts On Twitter Trying To Win A Date With A US Olympic Skier

Caroline Moss

19-year-old Nick Goepper has big plans for his return from the Sochi slopes.

The teenager, who represented the USA in skiing and won bronze, has taken to Twitter to look for a date.

Soon after, #iwanttodatenick went viral.

BetaBeat reports that dozens of single ladies have been submitting very earnest entries to Mr. Goepper, hoping to win a date with the skiing star once he leaves Russia.

Here are some of the most creative entries:

