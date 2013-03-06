'GIRLFRIEND IN A COMA:' The Banned Documentary That Showed Why Italian Voters Were The First To Rebel

Photo: Bill Emmott/Girlfriend In A Coma

A day before election day two weeks ago, Italian authorities halted a screening of a documentary by the former editor of The Economist about the country’s society-wide crisis.The film, “Girlfriend In A Coma” — a play on the Smiths’ song speaking to Emmott’s formerly intimate relationship with the country — had already been viewed in other parts of the country and hailed by the Italian press, but a screening in advance of the polls was deemed to threaten the country’s election laws.



Emmott of course blasted the decision, and the FT’s Fernando Giugliano called the ban “an act of intellectual cowardice.”

The elections themselves produced two major surprises: comedian and activist Beppe Grillo’s party gained as much as 30 per cent in some regions. And former prime minister’s Silvio Berlusconi’s party also made strong gains. But the technical outcome was more disaster: a deadlocked parliament whose majority leader, Pier Luigi Bersani, is struggling to put together a ruling coalition.

We wanted to see what all the fuss in the film was about. After seeing it, you’ll better understand why Italian voters are so upset. (Via @pawelmorski)

To check out the film in its entirety, go here.

