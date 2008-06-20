Hedge Fund Swindler's Girlfriend: I Helped Sam Israel Flee

When did authorities suspect that hedge-fund swindler Sam Israel’s “suicide” was just another fraud? When they realised the “suicide is painless” note scrawled in the dust on his SUV was the M*A*S*H theme song. And now his girlfriend, Debra Ryan, has confessed to helping him and faces a decade in prison herself (which means yet another screwed individual in Israel’s wake).



Details of Sam Israel’s secret escape plan:

Put scooter (blue 2005 Yamaha) on back of recreational vehicle (white 2007 Coachmen Freelander with New York licence plate EEN-5973).

Drive RV and scooter to rest stop on I-684, park.

Drive girlfriend home to pick up another car (our speculation)

Convoy to Bear Mountain Bridge, park in range of video camera

Scrawl M*A*S*H theme song in dust on hood.

Climb into girlfriend’s car

Drive back to 684 rest stop, clamber aboard Freelander, drive off.

Leave girlfriend to get busted.

According to the NYT, U.S. marshals advise the American public to “be on the lookout for Mr. Israel in “R.V. parks, campgrounds or highway rest areas,” and added that he had been known to use the aliases of Sam Ryan and David S. Clapp.”

Clapp.

