It's Finally Here: "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo" Trailer (VIDEO)

The latest and longest trailer for “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” is out.





And it looks awesome. David Fincher, who also directed “The Social Network” seems to have put together a cast that holds true to Stieg Larsson‘s beloved characters, especially in Lisbeth Salander, played by Rooney Mara.

This remake of the Swedish film that came out two years ago looks similar to original, but the remake’s bigger budget is definitely apparent. The tone, however, is as dark and mysterious as the original’s, and new film’s intensity is poised to match the old’s.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.