It looks like there will be a sequel to 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo'

People have asked whether “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” the English-language adaptation of Steig Larsson’s hit novel, would be getting a sequel since the movie opened in 2011. Five years later it looks like we’re getting closer.

Sony is looking to bring on director Fede Alvarez to continue the dark adventures of journalist Mikael Blomkvist and hacker Lisbeth Salander, according to Variety. Alvarez is a rising star at the moment over at the studio, as he directed one of the summer’s biggest box office surprises, “Don’t Breathe” for Sony Screen Gems, which has earned over $150 million worldwide (on a $9.9 million budget).

David Fincher (“Fight Club,” “Gone Girl”) directed the 2011 “Tattoo” with Rooney Mara playing Salander and Daniel Craig as Blomkvist with plans of making adaptations of the two books that followed, “The Girl Who Played with Fire” and “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest.” But he finally left the project due to creative differences with the heads at Sony (there was a Swedish film adaptation of “Tattoo” made in 2009, as well as for the two books that followed).

Alvarez will not be picking up where Fincher left off. Instead, he will take on the fourth book that was released in 2015, “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” written by David Lagercrantz (Larsson died in 2004), according to Variety.

The story follows Blomkvist and Salander as they head into a world of underworld spies and cybercriminals.

Sony quickly snatched up the rights to the book and have fast tracked the movie version to be made by next year.

There’s no word yet if Mara or Craig will reprise their roles. Business Insider reached out to Sony for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.