Teen Who Allegedly Stole A Baby By Pretending To Be A Nurse Was Outed By Her Family

Photo: Andrea D Mueller/Flickr

A 19-year-old who allegedly kidnapped a newborn from a hospital tricked the baby’s parents by dressing up in a pair of scrubs and saying she was taking the baby for a final check up before discharged.Breona Moore, who bought the scrubs using a fake name, was arrested after her family called police, claiming to be suspicious about Moore’s pregnancy, The Associated Press reported Friday.



Police found the baby with Moore Thursday evening at a downtown Pittsburgh office building. He has since been returned to his parents.

DON’T MISS: Sikh Temple Shooting ‘Person Of Interest’ Is An NYC Firefighter Who Says He Was Singled Out For His Tattoos >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.