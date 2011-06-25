GIRL TALK: Napster Was A "Mindblower" That Played A Huge Role In My Early Career

Girl Talk is a hugely popular DJ who has won over millions with his catchy mashups of pop songs. The performer, whose real name is Gregg Gillis, has been playing concerts from his computer for over a decade.



We caught up with Girl Talk before he took to the stage at the Governors Ball music festival in New York City last week to chat about his musical beginnings and the technological innovations that made his career possible.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova and Simone Foxman

