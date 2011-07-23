GIRL TALK: The Perspective That Music Sampling Is A Copyright Issue Has Faded Out

Girl Talk is known for mashing up popular songs to create mixes that make crowds go absolutely wild. However, some have called into question the legality of his heavy sampling from other artists.



We caught up with Girl Talk, whose real name is Gregg Gillis, at a recent festival in New York City. He explained to us why his qualifies under “fair use” and told us why he thinks he’s avoided litigation so far.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova and Simone Foxman

Don’t Miss:

• Music Startup GigMaven Hooks Starving Artists Up With Concert Venues



• GIRL TALK: Napster Was A “Mindblower” That Played A Huge Role In My Early Career

• Girl Talk Tells How He Protects His Computer From Puking Girls And Pools Of Sweat

• BreakoutBand’s Dave Moricca Explains How They Will Top The Social Gaming Charts

• BreakoutBand Wants To Be The Zynga Of Social Music Gaming

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.