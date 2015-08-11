High school senior pokes fun at trendy yearbook photoshoots by staging hers at a Taco Bell

Instead of taking her senior photo in a field, or a library, or on an abandoned railroad, Missouri high school student Brittany Creech decided to spice things up by having her yearbook pictures taken at a local Taco Bell.

Creech, a senior at Ritenour High School in Breckenridge Hills, shared the photos on Twitter last week. Since then, they have been retweeted over 6,000 times and featured in Mashable and BuzzFeed.

remember when I told you guys I was gonna get my senior pictures at taco bell and you thought I was joking pic.twitter.com/GiJK5mNZRf

— @MOGirlProbs (@MOGirlProbs () August 7, 2015

According to her Twitter bio, Creech’s “life goal is to be in a Taco Bell commercial,” so the setting was perfect for her.

Here’s Creech leaning on the Taco Bell sign outside the restaurant:

Senior photos usually feature the graduate hanging out in a field or sitting on top of a truck, then used in the yearbook next to the student’s name and a quick bio of their achievements or a shout out to friends and family.

Here are some examples of senior photos on Pinterest. They tend to be pretty self-serious (check out the one taken in the middle of the road below).

Here are some other examples:

Those photos make Creech’s shoot even funnier:

Taco Bell took notice of Creech’s unorthodox yearbook shoot and retweeted the pics with the caption “Senior picture goals.” (There was no word about fulfilling her commercial dreams.)

Here’s Creech enjoying a soft drink inside the fast food chain:

Creech says she’s not sure if Ritenour High School will allow her to use the photos in the yearbook (but told Tech Insider she’s hopeful it will work out, since her best friend is the editor).

But yearbook or not, it seems the trend of taking professional photos at popular fast food joints could be taking off. At least one other high school student has already been inspired to take her own pictures at Taco Bell.

“Of course I went to Taco Bell today… I’m a señior,” Lindita Kulla tweeted.

Of course I went to Taco Bell today… I’m a señior pic.twitter.com/SIra5Za6dE

— Lindita Kulla (@LinditaKulla) August 10, 2015

