Girl Snatched From Queensland Home Is Believed To Have Been Abducted By Her Mother

Bella Rose Goulding

The two-year-old girl abducted from her home last night in Ipswich, Queensland, is believed to have been taken by three men working with her mother, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The father of Bella Rose Goulding says he was hit in the face when the men broke into the home and took his daughter.

“They just basically busted in, took the little child and as I went to walk out the door they smashed me across the face,” he told the ABC.

Other children are believed to have been in the home at the time.

The assailants fled with the girl, escaping in a white Holden Commodore and a silver Mitsubishi sedan.

One neighbour said there had been a suspicious vehicle at the house the week before, and that it had been appearing on a daily basis but he could not recall having seen Bella before.

Other neighbours said they were unaware what had happened until television crews arrived this morning.

Police are seeking public assistance to find the Bella who is Caucasian with blue eyes and blonde curly hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 131 564.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.