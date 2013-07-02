Girl Takes Incredible Selfie While Being Escorted Off A Baseball Field

A young lady named Kayleigh Hill of Omaha, Nebraska and two of her friends decided they would run on the field during play at the College World Series if their friends promised on Twitter to pay their bail.



In the sixth inning of UCLA’s 8-0 win over Mississippi State, the girls made a run for it. What made the move memorable was Hill’s decision to record her ramble on Vine. The recording was since removed, but it survives in .gif form:

The Vine is amazing, but Hill’s greatest contribution is this screen grab:

Television has taken the approach of never showing fans on the field in an effort to remove the fame people believe they will receive, but the proliferation of recording apps make such behaviour a potential pattern.

