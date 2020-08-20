Girl Scouts is launching a new cookie flavour inspired by French toast in 2021

Girl Scouts of America Toast-Yay! cookies will be available in select areas in January.

On Tuesday, Girl Scouts of America announced a new cookie flavour: the Toast-Yay!

The Toast-Yay! is a toast-shaped, French toast-flavored cookie dipped in icing, and will be available come cookie season, which starts in January in most places.

Girl Scouts will continue selling cookies online next year, both through its old Digital Cookie platform and its new Girl Scouts Cookie Care platform. Scouts will also have the chance to set up “virtual cookie booths.”

The cookie is only available in select areas, so Girl Scouts advises customers to contact their local Girl Scouts council for more information about availability.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Tuesday, Girl Scouts of America announced the upcoming release of a new cookie flavour: the Toast-Yay!

“Girl Scouts is kicking off the countdown to our 2021 cookie season by announcing the new French toast-inspired Toast-Yay! cookie! Available in select areas, each delightful, toast-shaped cookie is full of French toast flavour, dipped in delicious icing, and stamped with the iconic Girl Scout trefoil on top,” a Tuesday post on Girl Scouts’ official blog reads.

Although Girl Scouts has been selling its cookies online since 2014, the pandemic forced scouts to shift a majority of their sales online, according to the blog. Girl Scouts also launched a new online ordering platform called Girl Scouts Cookie Care. The blog also states that many scouts plan to offer socially distant and contactless cookie sales and delivery.

Girl Scouts of America was one of many major organisations to receive a small business loan from the Paycheck Protection Program. The nationwide organisation received a loan of between $US5 and $US10 million, and more than 30 local chapters received loans of varying amounts.

The cookies will be available for purchase through the organisation’s online retail platforms, Girl Scouts Cookie Care and Digital Cookie, as well as through “virtual cookie booths” managed by scouts on social media platforms.

While “cookie season” starts in January in most places, the availability of the cookies will vary by region according to the press release. Girl Scouts advised cookie lovers to contact their local Girl Scouts councils for more information.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.