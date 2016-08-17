You can look forward to 2 new Girl Scout cookie flavours in 2017

@girlscouts / Instagram The Girl Scouts are celebrating 100 years of selling cookies.

Girl Scout cookie devotees rejoice: Come February 2017, there will be two new flavours to horde at your desk or in your kitchen cabinet (or in your nightstand drawer, no judgments here).

The new cookies will both be s’mores flavored, a combination of two Girl Scout traditions — making s’mores and selling cookies. The real surprise though is that one of the cookies will be vegan.

The vegan cookie will feature a “crispy graham cookie double dipped in a creme icing and enrobed in a chocolatey coating,” while the non-vegan flavour will be a “crunchy graham sandwich cookie with chocolate and marshmallow filling.”

The new flavours come thanks to an impressive milestone that the Girl Scouts are celebrating: 100 years of selling cookies.

Consider this your warning to set aside a little more cash for your 2017 cookie order. Because there’s no way you’re not trying these, but there’s also no way you’re not ordering samoas, thin mints, and tagalongs.

