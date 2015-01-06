The Girl Scouts Have Unveiled 3 New Cookies

The Girl Scouts of the USA just announced three new cookies to join its ubiquitous line-up of boxed baked goods.

“For the first time in Girl Scout history, gluten-free cookies will be available nationwide from most Girl Scout councils,” Girl Scouts said in a press release.

“The two new gluten-free offerings include: Toffee-tastic, buttery cookies with toffee bits, and Trios, made with real peanut butter, chocolate chips, and whole grain oats. The third new cookie is Rah-Rah Raisin, an oatmeal raisin cookie with whole grain oats, plump, juicy raisins, and Greek yogurt — flavored chunks.”

These cookies will be offered alongside timeless classics like Thin Mints, Do-si-dos, and Samoas.

Monday’s announcement comes ahead of National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, which will take place on February 27-March 1, 2015.

“Every year, nearly 1.5 million Girl Scouts sell about 200 million boxes of cookies — close to $US800 million worth; and every year, our young cookie entrepreneurs reinvest that money into troop activities and projects that make their communities and our world a better place,” said CEO Anna Maria Chávez. “There is no other program that allows girls to gain such valuable experience and understanding of how they can transform their world, all while having fun and engaging in the excitement of the cookie season.”

Here’s what the new cookies look like via GirlScouts.org.

Toffee-tastic

Trios

Rah-Rah Raison

