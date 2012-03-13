10 Girl Scout Badges That Didn't Exist When You Were A Trooper

Photo: Library of Congress
It’s been 100 years since founder Juliette Gordon Law organised the first Girl Scout group in Savannah, Ga. on March 12, 1912.And while Girls Scouts can still earn accolades for cooking, camping and First Aid, somewhere in America, a Brownie — the name for one of the youngest troops in the scout community — can receive a badge for being a “Computer Expert.”
Last year, the iconic colourful insignia received its largest facelift in 25 years. The new lineup of 21st-century savvy merit badges, which include everything from “Locavore” to the “Science of Happiness,” represent a shift in societal values over the last century.
Campfires, cookies and crafts are still important, but there’s now a greater emphasis on technology and innovation.
Comparison Shopping — Girls know how to go online to find the best deals on the best products in the safest way possible
Eating for Beauty — To earn this badge, girls must know the right foods to help them sleep better, stress less and get smooth skin, shiny hair and strong nails
Science of Style — In this badge girls learn the science behind fashion and beauty products, like how biodegradable fabric is made
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.