10 Girl Scout Badges That Didn't Exist When You Were A Trooper

Dina Spector
Girl Scout

Photo: Library of Congress

It’s been 100 years since founder Juliette Gordon Law organised the first Girl Scout group in Savannah, Ga. on March 12, 1912.And while Girls Scouts can still earn accolades for cooking, camping and First Aid, somewhere in America, a Brownie — the name for one of the youngest troops in the scout community — can receive a badge for being a “Computer Expert.”

Last year, the iconic colourful insignia received its largest facelift in 25 years. The new lineup of 21st-century savvy merit badges, which include everything from “Locavore” to the “Science of Happiness,” represent a shift in societal values over the last century.  

Campfires, cookies and crafts are still important, but there’s now a greater emphasis on technology and innovation.  

Comparison Shopping — Girls know how to go online to find the best deals on the best products in the safest way possible

Eating for Beauty — To earn this badge, girls must know the right foods to help them sleep better, stress less and get smooth skin, shiny hair and strong nails

Locavore — Shows commitment to eating locally grown, seasonal foods

Computer Expert — To earn this badge you'll know how to use a computer safely and securely

Netiquette —This badge is all about knowing how to make positive choices in the online world

Car Care — Girls have mastered maintenance tips and safe driving skills

Digital Movie Maker — Girls have mastered the art of making a digital movie

Science of Style — In this badge girls learn the science behind fashion and beauty products, like how biodegradable fabric is made

