15-year-old girl pepper-sprayed during altercation outside Donald Trump's Tuesday rally

A 15-year-old girl was pepper-sprayed during a clash between protesters and supporters of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump outside of his Tuesday rally in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Local police are still searching for the suspect, The Associated Press reported. Investigators have obtained photos and videos of the demonstration, which took place outside of a local Holiday Inn Express.

Janesville Police Sgt. Aaron Ellis told The AP that the teen who was pepper-sprayed told police she punched another man who groped her. Police are looking to interview that man, as well, according to The AP.

Ellis told The Associated Press that the girl could face charges for punching the other man.

The altercation is the latest episode in a long list of violent outbreaks in and around Trump’s events. Earlier this month, two high-profile incidents in Illinois and North Carolina marked a stretch filled with outbreaks of violence at Trump rallies, as the candidate continues to march toward the GOP nomination. Trump’s fellow candidates have decried the candidate, blaming him for creating the incendiary climate.

